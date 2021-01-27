Century 21 Real Estate Honors Banny Lim With "Relentless Agent Award"

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced the newest winners of its " Relentless Agent Awards," recognizing excellence in the real estate industry. Banny Lim with CENTURY 21 Olympian has been selected as one of three winners to represent the most relentless affiliated agents in the CENTURY 21 ® System in Q4 of 2020. In a year when the value of the real estate agent became more important than ever in helping consumers navigate the ever-changing market, this select group was chosen from over 52,000 U.S. agents, specifically identified by client testimonials written about their efforts to go above and beyond the standard call of duty.

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards were established in 2018 to recognize those affiliated real estate professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent generates more than just sales results - they also focus on creating memorable interactions that reinforce the true value of their role in the real estate journey. Using third-party customer ratings and testimonials, the brand identifies the most standout agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.

"Those situations that would scare most people about the home buying and selling journey, actually excite great agents," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Banny has seen this first-hand throughout his career and has stepped up to meet the challenge every time. Whether investing 5 years to help his first client find her perfect home - despite a laundry list of property requests - to showing 20 properties in one day, no obstacle was too great. That's what makes him relentless and gets us excited to see what the future holds for him as part of the CENTURY 21 family."

Nicknamed "Life Changer Lim", Banny understands that real estate is so much more than just helping people buy and sell homes, agents are truly changing people's lives for the better. Lim goes above and beyond for Houston area home buyers and sellers and as he looks toward the future of his career, the soon-to-be new dad hopes to build a team of agents that he can coach and mentor as they strive to create memorable and loyalty-building experiences for their own clients.

"I'm honored to be a part of this relentless group of agents. I never thought I'd be in a position where I could have such an impact on someone's life," said Lim. "With the support of the CENTURY 21 brand behind me, I'm able to give my clients an anchor, a place of security, in the form of a home. There's nothing more fulfilling than that."

