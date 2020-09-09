Century 21 Real Estate Expands Leading Global Real Estate Network With Addition Of CENTURY 21 Guyana

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC, franchisor with the largest operating global network in the residential real estate industry, announced today its expansion into the Republic of Guyana, making CENTURY 21 Guyana the 84 th country to call the CENTURY 21 ® brand home. Afa Jamal Zada, a real estate industry and business development specialist, signed an exclusive 25-year franchise agreement to develop the CENTURY 21 brand throughout the Republic of Guyana. Afa, who is currently recruiting affiliated agents, and conducting due diligence and site selection for an office location, looks forward to leveraging the world-class marketing, agent learning and coaching, technology, and productivity platform provided through her affiliation with Century 21 Real Estate.

"The entire country of Guyana as well as the northern mainland of South America is growing, and by affiliating with the CENTURY 21 System, I see an amazing opportunity to grow with it," explained Zada. "After a long deliberation, I know that I made the right decision to affiliate with Century 21 Real Estate because there isn't another real estate company that offers you a value proposition for growth that they do."

The news of the addition of CENTURY 21 Guyana builds upon the year-over-year growth of CENTURY 21 South America overall. Comparing July 2019 to July 2020, this region saw significant increases in their business, including:

Open Offices -- (308 / 363, +18%) Number of Agents - (4,188 / 5,218, +25%)

"Entrepreneurs worldwide are recognizing that our efforts to win by perfecting the real estate experience is a path forward that is relevant and resonates with consumers and industry professionals," added Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Extending the brand's presence in the Republic of Guyana is an exciting new milestone for our brand. We look forward to Afa Jamal and her team going above and beyond as they deliver 121% to Guyanese homebuyers and sellers."

