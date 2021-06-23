Century 21 Real Estate Announces Collaboration With Project Destined Empowering Next Generation Of Industry Leaders

MADISON, N.J., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC unveiled today a new alliance with Project Destined, a national social impact platform providing diverse high school and college students, as well as military veterans, with critical business and real estate fundamentals as they pursue careers in real estate. Focused on education, mentorship and career guidance, the three-year sponsorship provides students access to the industry-leading knowledge and expertise of CENTURY 21 ® affiliated real estate professionals creating a pathway to success and ownership within the sector. This program is the latest initiative reinforcing the brand's commitment to advancing diversity and representation within the real estate industry.

Kicking off this month, the CENTURY 21 intern team members represent diverse students from colleges and universities throughout Chicago including the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the University of Illinois at Chicago, DePaul University, Purdue University and Amherst College, who will participate in a paid virtual internship program alongside

CENTURY 21 employee mentors. The program will explore real estate, the importance of ownership and the power of technology to tell authentic, compelling stories about communities via a curriculum of topics impacting today's commercial and residential sectors such as: Market Research, Property Analysis, Valuation and Deal Financing. Throughout the eight-week program students will earn a scholarship stipend and participate in biweekly "Shark Tank"-style competitions, presenting a live, local real estate deal to a panel of industry leaders for the chance to ultimately win over $5,000.

"We are thrilled to align our brand with the Project Destined organization as they work to empower the best and brightest young entrepreneurs to compete and grow within the world of real estate," said Michael Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate. "As a brand committed to elevating the real estate experience and advancing equity in fair housing, we understand the importance of having our affiliated salesforce represent the same level of diversity that we see within the communities they serve. Programs such as this allow us to open a path to success for a diverse group of go-getters who will one day serve as the leaders of our industry."

"We are extremely excited to partner with Century 21 Real Estate to launch the Chicago market and continue our work to expand access to ownership and leadership in real estate," said Cedric Bobo, Founder and CEO of Project Destined. "The real estate industry provides incredible opportunities to build a great career while also impacting your city. This partnership ensures that our students have a global brand and community supporting them as they take on this challenge."

Following the pilot summer program, the CENTURY 21 brand and Project Destined plan to roll out the campaign to include students in other key cities across the country and engage CENTURY 21 affiliated brokers and agents to serve as local market mentors.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLCThe approximately 150,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 13,500 offices spanning 86 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21 ® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial, century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) - Get Report, a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

©2021 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21 ®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21 ® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

About Project DestinedProject Destined is a leading social impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and real estate. Project Destined partners with corporations, schools, and non-profits to deliver training using its proprietary e-learning platform and live courses. Project Destined leverages a work-based learning approach where students work with executives to evaluate live deals in their community and present them in a pitch competition to industry leaders. Scholars emerge with the skills, confidence, experiences, and networks that prepare them to secure a strong first job and to become stakeholders in their community. For more information, please visit projectdestined.com.

