Centurion Health Partnership With Nova Southeastern University Offers Correctional Medicine Fellowship

VIENNA, Va., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Health and Nova Southeastern University's Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine (NSU-KPCOM) are partnered to offer the nation's only correctional medicine fellowship program. The fellowship is also supported by the Florida Department of Corrections, and offers physicians an opportunity to gain expertise in practicing medicine in carceral environments.

Persons in jails and prisons often have complex health needs, and physicians must be adept in a variety of skills critical to success in those environments. The one-year fellowship program trains physicians in clinical competencies for the correctional environment, perspectives in population health and health disparities, executive leadership and administrative skills, and ethical and legal considerations for serving justice-involved populations. The program also offers a two-year track in which fellows can earn a Masters of Public Health (MPH) concurrently.

This partnership reinforces Centurion's commitment to support transformational leaders through education and training in the correctional healthcare field to ensure that patients receive high-quality care which can contribute to their success after release.

"The best practice of correctional medicine requires specialized approaches, sensitivities, and skills," said Dr. John May, Chief Medical Officer for Centurion Health and the newly appointed Fellowship Program Director. "This program offers hands-on training in diverse jail and prison settings so that physicians understand and become better prepared to both meet the complex health needs of incarcerated persons and lead multidisciplinary transformations in the field."

Prior to his appointment as Program Director, Dr. May served on the faculty at NSU-KPCOM and assisted with correctional medicine education, including clinical rotations for students and supporting the inception of the fellowship in 2003.

"As the only correctional medicine fellowship program in the country, we appreciate the commitment by Centurion and the FDC and their openness and support in order to train physicians who are passionate about serving this population, a population as deserving of quality patient care as any other," said Dr. Janet Hamstra, Assistant Dean of Graduate Medicine Education of NSU-KPCOM. "We are proud to offer this program to increase exposure to, and amplify the expertise in a field that has been underserved in traditional medical education."

With the growing success of the fellowship, NSU-KPCOM plans to expand the partnership and offer the program in other states where Centurion provides medical care.

Centurion is a leading national provider of healthcare and behavioral health services to incarcerated populations and judicially-involved individuals. Centurion is committed to improving the health of its patients and communities through compassionate care and innovative health solutions. For more information on Centurion, please visit www.CenturionManagedCare.com.

