Centurion Health Clinical Operations Specialist Appointed To NCCHC Foundation Board Of Directors

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brenda Fields, Clinical Operations Specialist with Centurion Health, has been selected to the inaugural National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) Foundation's Board of Directors.

As the NCCHC's newly established philanthropic branch, the NCCHC Foundation's mission is to champion the correctional health care field and serve the public by supporting research, professional education, scholarships, and patient reentry into the community.

"Centurion is thrilled with Brenda's appointment to the NCCHC Foundation's Board of Directors," said Centurion CEO Steven H. Wheeler. "Centurion prides itself in the number of our staff who are recognized as experts and valued contributors in the field of correctional health care."

The board of directors is comprised of 10 correctional professionals and health experts from a variety of correctional health-focused professions. The responsibilities of the board include leveraging donations and industry partnerships to lead research initiatives, share best practices, expand education for correctional health care professionals, and improve support for patients during reentry into the community.

Brenda's passion to impart knowledge to others, especially as it relates to providing quality healthcare, is evident in the many roles she has filled while working in corrections. As a Clinical Operations Specialist, her responsibilities include identifying educational needs and developing educational programming, managing Centurion's clinical education webinar program and developing and managing continuing education programs through professional licensure organizations.

Brenda has over 26 years of psychiatric nursing experience. She began her career in corrections in 2002 as the Manager of Quality Assurance for MHM. Over the past 18 years Brenda has worked in various roles including Centurion's Director of Nursing, Assistant Program Manager, and Clinical Operations Associate. She is a member of NCCHC's Nurse Advisory Council, the American Psychiatric Nurses Association, and the International Society of Psychiatric Nurses.

Brenda's three-year term began on January 1, 2021.

NCCHC is one of the leading organizations in standards for health care in prisons, jails, and juvenile confinement facilities. NCCHC establishes standards for health services, operates a voluntary accreditation program for facilities that meet those standards, conducts educational conferences, and offers certification for correctional health care professionals.

About Centurion Health

Centurion is a leading national provider of healthcare and behavioral health services to incarcerated populations and judicially-involved individuals. Centurion is committed to improving the health of its patients and communities through compassionate care and innovative health solutions. For more information on Centurion, please visit www.CenturionManagedCare.com.

