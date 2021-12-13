Centric Software® Launches PLM For Cosmetics And Personal Care

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software, the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market leader, has launched next-generation PLM solutions specifically for cosmetics, beauty and personal care brands, retailers and producers. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

"Centric PLM will provide us with a comprehensive end-to-end solution." - Head of Finance at MECCA

With over 500 successful deployments and boasting a 99% customer retention rate, Centric has partnered with hundreds of brands, retailers and manufacturers across multiple consumer goods verticals and gained considerable product-specific best-practices. Leveraging industry expertise combined with a Silicon Valley approach to innovation and close customer alliances, Centric is now bringing market-driven, user-friendly solutions to perfumes, cosmetics and personal care.

Centric's flagship platform, Centric PLM ™ is packed with industry-led digital transformation solutions that enable all types and sizes of perfume, cosmetics and personal care companies to boost product innovation, improve supplier collaboration, optimize product development and develop & proof packaging while ensuring product quality and compliance.

"We're operating in such a high pace environment that it's important we can rely on our back-end systems, like Centric PLM, to help set our business up to meet our customers' needs today and well into the future. Centric PLM will provide us with a comprehensive end-to-end solution to help us handle large volumes of product launches, while making sure we meet strict compliance regulations," said David Cumberland, Head of Finance at MECCA.

Asaf Hen, VP IT and Information Systems at AHAVA, a leading Israel-based global cosmetics brand explains, "When we spoke to major cosmetic brands using Centric PLM, like Kiko Milano, we realized that we could learn from others, and we want to do that. This is exactly why we went with Centric Software."

"We work in close partnership with our customers to innovate industry-led solutions, which has resulted in the development of features that address specific challenges of creating and selling perfumes, cosmetics and personal care products," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "We're looking forward to building more relationships with customers in these industries who need next-generation digital transformation solutions."

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software® provides a Product Concept to Consumer Digital Transformation Platform for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor, consumer electronics and consumer goods including cosmetics and personal care and food and beverage. Centric's flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, Centric PLM ™, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, quality and product portfolio optimization innovations specifically for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (CVIP) offers highly visual digital board experiences for collaboration and decision-making. Centric Retail Planning is an innovative, cloud-native solution powered by Armonica Retail S.R.L., that delivers an end-to-end retail planning process designed to maximize retail business performance. Centric Software pioneered mobility, introducing the first mobile apps for PLM, and is widely known for connectivity to dozens of other enterprise systems including ERP, DAM, PIM, e-com, planning and more as well as creative tools such as Adobe® Illustrator and a host of 3D CAD connectors. Centric's innovations are 100% market-driven with the highest user adoption rate and fastest time to value in the industry. All Centric innovations shorten time to market, boost product innovation and reduce costs.

Centric Software is majority-owned by Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, including being named by Red Herring to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Centric also received various excellence awards from Frost & Sullivan in 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

