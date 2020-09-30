Centric Financial Corporation President & CEO Patti Husic Receives 25 Most Powerful Women In Banking Recognition For Sixth Consecutive Year

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, President & CEO of Centric Financial Corporation, Inc. and Centric Bank ("Centric") (OTC Pink: CFCX), has been honored as one of American Banker's 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking in the U.S .for the sixth consecutive year. And, for the first time, the celebration will be a world-class virtual experience open to the entire financial services community October 6-8.

Now in its eighteenth year, The Most Powerful Women in Banking™ is focused on identifying a community of influential women in financial services by recognizing their business acumen, professional achievements, and personal tenacity, as well as their commitment to wielding change in outcomes for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"For 18 years, this list has honored those who have achieved amazing things in the face of countless challenges—individuals who are bravely creating the change we need and driving the industry forward," says Gemma Postlethwaite, CEO of Arizent, publisher of American Banker. "This year, our honorees have collectively succeeded in moving us forward despite unprecedented obstacles."

"There are many women and men across financial services who are doing extraordinary work in a year unlike anything we have ever experienced before," says Bonnie McGeer, Executive Editor of American Banker and Chair of The Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance program. "Against this backdrop, where the circumstances have raised the bar for everyone, the women selected for this honor continue to stand out as the best of the best."

"The Most Powerful Women in Banking rise to the occasion—whether pivoting their institution to meet the demands of a pandemic or pursuing initiatives to make way for the next generation to lead—and Patti Husic has done just that. Centric Bank was very active in making loans through the Paycheck Protection Program to support small businesses in its market, including those that had not been customers previously. Patti also has been appointed to the American Bankers Association's newly organized Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Group, which is a recognition of her work on that front going back years," McGeer says.

In addition to achieving Best Banks to Work For wins in 2018 and 2019, leadership on the American Bankers Association board, and cresting $1 billion in assets in May 2020, Husic has proven her mettle as a resilient leader in uncertain times.

"It's an honor to be included in the Most Powerful Women in Banking list recognizing fellow industry leaders who are dynamic, determined, and eternally optimistic about our seat at the table," says Husic. "At Centric Bank, we are partners in growth. In a year of unbalance and uncertainty, this promise to our customers and communities was a lifeline as we built an IT portal overnight, streamlined our entire workforce, and funded over 1,600 Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling over $215 million. Most rewarding was learning that we saved over 25,000 jobs through our response. You can't put a price on people's livelihoods."

While continuing impressive growth in total loans of $77 million, bringing total loans to $703 million in 2019, Husic and her team led Centric Financial Corporation to grow deposits by $96 million and revenue growth of $6 million, as well as opened offices in Philadelphia and Lancaster. Husic also led Centric Bank as a Top 10 SBA 7(a) Lender in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. for 2019 and 2020.

The complete list of honorees can be viewed at American Banker's website and is featured in the October 2020 issue of American Banker Magazine: americanbanker.com/women-in-banking.

ABOUT CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND CENTRIC BANKAn American Banker 2019 and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for seven years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.04 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with the Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank is a Top 10 SBA 7(a) Lender in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. in 2019 and 2020.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, as well as loan production offices in Devon, Doylestown, and Lancaster, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

