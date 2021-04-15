Centric Bank Promotes Leslie A. Meck To Executive Vice President Chief Retail And Customer Experience Officer

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leslie A. Meck has been promoted to Executive Vice President Chief Retail and Customer Experience Officer at Centric Bank, effective immediately, announced Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, President & CEO of Centric Bank and its holding company, Centric Financial Corporation (OTC: CFCX).

Leading the bank's new Customer Experience (CX) function, Meck will oversee the design and delivery of a customer experience program spanning business lines and touchpoints to provide a seamless and consistent customer journey.

"We are excited to have Leslie advance our customer-centric culture in this new role of Customer Experience Officer, a key initiative for our growth strategy," says Husic. "Her knowledge of customer experience applications will help ensure we keep the people and businesses we serve at the center of our universe. Our commitment to helping individuals prosper and businesses grow all begins with offering great customer experiences throughout our organization. Leslie's leadership has also been instrumental in earning our female executive team its third Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team award from American Banker."

"For more than three decades, my passion has been to build high-performing retail banking teams that help our clients thrive and meet their financial goals. To do that you need a culture of trust and a runway to grow; Centric Bank has given me both," says Meck, an executive at Centric Bank since 2011.

An Advisory Board member of The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region, Meck is passionate about serving her community, especially with programs for children and nutrition education. A past Director of the PA Bankers School of Banking and its Professional Development Policy Committee, Meck advises the bank's Millennial Advisory Board. She has served on the Go Red for Women Executive Leadership Team for the American Heart Association; as co-chair for the United Way of the Capital Region Day of Caring; and participated in the inaugural 100 Women Reading event. Meck and her team also lead financial literacy programs in schools including Teach Children to Save, Get Smart About Credit, Junior Achievement's Real Life Budgeting workshops, and ABA's Lights, Camera, Save! video contests.

ABOUT CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND CENTRIC BANK An American Banker 2020, 2019, and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, three-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for seven years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.1 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with the Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank was named one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. in 2019 and 2020.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, as well as a loan production office in Devon and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

