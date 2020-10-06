CentreStack Now Simplifies Work From Home Security

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gladinet announced that CentreStack, its flagship product, now makes working from home just as secure as being in the office by protecting corporate networks from unmanaged devices. Their enhanced platform provides mapped drives indirectly connected to internal file shares through an HTTPS connection to the CentreStack Server that provides remote access to windows network file shares. This approach addresses cyber-threats by eliminating VPN connections from unmanaged devices used by hackers as Trojan horses for malicious payloads. Installation of the CentreStack agent on an unmanaged endpoint also allows the administrator to define access and device management policies that prevent and contain infections.

&amp;amp;#160;

CentreStack simplifies Work From Home security. No one has time for complicated VPN connections.

"With the increasing demand for secure remote access, we recognized an increasing need to simplify work from home security," explained Franklyn Peart, a Gladinet co-founder. He continued, "We've had many conversations with IT professionals who identify the increasing threat from remote workers and their unmanaged devices as a primary concern. Introducing policy-based administration of these endpoints prevents outbound data loss or inbound infections. CentreStack's mapped drives always protected corporate data by obviating the need for VPN connections. Still, we're adding another dimension of control by reversing the Trojan horse threat to use our mapped drive client as a management channel for endpoint protection and control."

The company has also added a combination of file versioning and behavioral heuristics to guarantee that files can never be held hostage by ransomware. Versioning defeats ransomware by preserving the original files. However, it could take a while to restore millions of encrypted files. So it's critical that the platform also provides containment by leveraging heuristics that quarantine devices that change files too rapidly.

Peart concluded, "The pandemic has created a global situation that is far from ideal. And many remote workers are overwhelmed with the challenges of working from home, helping their kids with distance learning, and more. No one has time for the usual complexities of remote security. So it's a pleasure to be able to simplify everyone's work from home experience with a mapped drive that creates the illusion of working in the office while maintaining centralized administrative controls and protecting corporate data."

To schedule a demo, please visit https://www.centrestack.com/secure-remote-access for more information.

About GladinetFounded in 2008, Gladinet supports millions of users of its file server focused remote access and collaboration solutions. Partners include Amazon, Google, Microsoft and thousands of service providers in more than 100 countries across the globe.

CONTACT: 888-955-6656

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centrestack-now-simplifies-work-from-home-security-301146723.html

SOURCE Gladinet Inc.