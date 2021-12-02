Central Securities Corporation Announces Reinvestment Price Of Shares For Distribution Payable December 22, 2021

Central Securities Corporation (NYSE American: CET) announced today that the price at which Common Stock will be issued in payment of the $3.55 per share distribution payable on December 22, 2021, is $40.05 per share. This price is the arithmetic average of the daily volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of the Corporation's Common Stock for each of the last three trading days ending on and including December 2, 2021, rounded to two decimal places. The distribution was previously announced on November 3, 2021, and is payable to shareholders of record on November 15, 2021.

Of the $3.55 per share to be paid, $0.87 is expected to be taxable as ordinary income (of which $0.064 per share is short-term capital gain) and $2.68 is expected to be taxable as long-term capital gain. Tax treatment will be the same whether the distribution is received in stock or cash. The final tax breakdown of all amounts paid during 2021 will be available after year end.

