Central Roofing Company Offers Complimentary Roof Evaluation

GARDENA, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many commercial building owners are currently seeking the advice, professional opinion, and evaluation by Central Roofing Company for their industrial roofing needs. The current increase in interest is due to the desire to add solar panels to their commercial, flat roof. Today there are 26% tax credits available for solar and roofing combined until the end of 2022.

It is vital to ensure that the existing industrial roof has the strength and longevity to support solar panel installation. Most solar panels have a lifespan of about 20 - 25 years. Central Roofing's silicone roof restoration system can be the perfect solution for restoring a commercial / industrial roof with its own lifespan of 20 - 25 years with proper maintenance.

The commercial roofing professionals at Central Roofing Company can provide a complimentary estimate to evaluate the building's current roof condition and will provide available options prior to solar panel installation. Central Roofing works alongside the best solar panel providers and installers to ensure that the project flows seamlessly from start to finish.

Act quickly to receive the highest percentage of savings by calling the experts at Central Roofing Company for your complimentary evaluation.310-527-6770 or visit us at www.centralroof.com

