HONOLULU, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) - Get Report, parent company of Central Pacific Bank, will release its third quarter 2020 earnings on October 28, 2020, before the open of the New York Stock Exchange. Management will review the results by conference call and live audio webcast beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time ( 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on October 28, 2020.

Interested parties may listen to the conference by calling 1-877-505-7644, or by listening to the webcast on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.centralpacificbank.com . A replay of the call will be available through November 28, 2020 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (passcode: 10149191) and on the company's website.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $6.6 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 32 branches (four of which remain temporarily closed to protect the health and wellbeing of the Company's employees and customers from COVID-19) and 75 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of September 30, 2020. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/central-pacific-financial-corp-announces-conference-call-to-discuss-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-301152632.html

SOURCE Central Pacific Financial Corp.