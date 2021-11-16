Central Garden & Pet To Announce Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) ("Central"), a market leader in the garden and pet industries, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended September 25, 2021, on Monday, November 22,...

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) - Get Central Garden & Pet Company Report (CENTA) - Get Central Garden & Pet Company Class A Report ("Central"), a market leader in the garden and pet industries, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended September 25, 2021, on Monday, November 22, 2021, after the close of trading. On that day, Central will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time), to discuss these results and to provide a general business update.

The conference call and a replay will be accessible on Central's website http://ir.central.com. Alternatively, to participate by phone, please dial +1 (201) 689-8345 (domestic and international) entering conference ID# 13723027.

About Central Garden & Pet

