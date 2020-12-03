Centinel Spine's Unique 3D-Printed Porous-Titanium FLX™ Platform Experiences Rapid Market Acceptance Through Over 3,500 Implantations

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine, LLC, the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction, today announced that it has successfully surpassed 3,500 implantations with its novel FLX ™ technology platform of 3D-Printed Porous-Titanium Interbody Devices. This implant milestone was quickly achieved after full commercial availability of the FLX technology over the last year.

The FLX platform represents the latest material evolution offered by Centinel Spine. FLX implants are 3D-printed porous titanium implants that have been meticulously engineered, down to the cellular unit level, to mimic bone. These implants boast equivalent subsidence performance to PEEK, contain a proprietary, interconnected FUSE-THRU™ lattice with a structure and modulus of elasticity similar to bone, and have optimized mechanical, visual, and osteophillic environments that reduce stress shielding, enable fusion assessment, and support bony in-growth, on-growth, and thru-growth.

"We believe that FLX has the preferred combination of porosity, micro, and nano-structural characteristics while maintaining strength and integrity through intentional design" said Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray. "The technology is backed by science - a cellular study conducted at the Hospital for Special Surgery in NY demonstrates that FLX is collaborative with its environment and truly enhances bone integration."

The FLX technology is available as an option with Centinel Spine's ACTILIF and STALIF® interbody portfolios. STALIF FLX implants are built upon the proven STALIF design, which has over 30 years of clinical history and has helped thousands of patients regain their lives, including the world's most winningest athlete Tiger Woods. STALIF implants uniquely provide compressive fixation at the fusion site, pulling the vertebral bodies onto the implant and graft material to enhance opportunities for fusion in line with Wolff's Law of Bone Healing.

"I have used STALIF since the very beginning" said Dr. Adam Lewis of Jackson Neurosurgery Clinic, Jackson, MS. " STALIF provides a great implant with an excellent profile for the disc space," he continued, "the new 3D-printed FLX option has enhanced the STALIF design. The patients achieve outstanding clinical improvement with great fusion results."

"Centinel Spine is proud to have the widest breadth and depth of 3D-printed integrated and non-integrated cages to support anterior column reconstruction" continued Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray. "As a company, we have remained dedicated to continued innovation and furthering scientific evidence in this space. FLX is more than an advanced technology, it is a new paradigm that is opening further ideas and possibilities to help patients and surgeons around the world," concluded Murray.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine ®, LLC is the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name, motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven technology platforms in the world for total disc replacement (pro disc®) and Integrated Interbody ™ fusion ( STALIF®).

Today, Centinel Spine advances its pioneering culture and continues its corporate mission to become the worldwide leading company addressing spinal disease anteriorly with the widest breadth & depth of technology platforms. Centinel Spine stands alone as the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

In June, 2019, the company entered into partnership with professional athlete Tiger Woods. Woods underwent spinal fusion surgery using Centinel Spine's STALIF M-Ti™ Anterior Lumbar Integrated Interbody fusion product in April 2017 to alleviate ongoing, debilitating pain in his back and legs.

Centinel Spine derived its name from the "Sentinel Sign", the radiographic confirmation of a successful fusion anterior to the interbody device.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:

Varun GandhiChief Financial Officer 900 Airport Road, Suite 3B West Chester, PA 19380Phone: 484-887-8871Email: v.gandhi@centinelspine.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centinel-spines-unique-3d-printed-porous-titanium-flx-platform-experiences-rapid-market-acceptance-through-over-3-500-implantations-301185761.html

SOURCE Centinel Spine, LLC