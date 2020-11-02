Centinel Spine Prodisc® C Patient-Ambassador Brian Gay Wins 5th PGA Title

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine ®, LLC, the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction, today congratulated Centinel Spine patient-spokesperson Brian Gay for winning the PGA Bermuda Championship. The victory marks Gay's 5 th PGA TOUR win, and his first win in nearly eight years—becoming the oldest TOUR winner since 2015.

According to Brian Gay:"This hard work has paid off, but I couldn't have achieved this milestone without my spine surgery with the pro disc technology from Centinel Spine. I've been able to regain my active personal life and professional career and look forward to future accomplishments to come."

Centinel Spine began working in partnership with Brian Gay in 2018, with the goal of educating individuals that there are solutions for spinal disease and that patients do not need to live with pain or stop performing at a high level. Gay was treated with the Centinel Spine pro disc® C Anterior Cervical Total Disc Replacement product in 2014 and was quickly able to return competitively to the PGA TOUR.

The win by Brian Gay is a further testament to Centinel Spine products; now all three Centinel-sponsored PGA TOUR patient-ambassadors have won an event in the last two years, including Tiger Woods ( STALIF® M recipient; 2019 Masters) and Rory Sabbatini (pro disc C recipient; 2019 QBE Shootout)—and each doing so after surgery with a Centinel Spine implant technology.

Brian Gay acknowledged that he had struggled recently, especially in post-COVID tournaments without the support of fans. He attributed his perseverance to the support of his family, coach, caddy, and friends. "While I have struggled on the course a bit recently, my family and I have never stopped working together or given up," said Gay.

"With this win, Brian has been able to achieve new goals and continue thriving in his career, just as Tiger and Rory have succeeded in doing," stated Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray. "As an organization, we are proud that our technologies have been able to assist each of them in regaining their lives while achieving major professional milestones. We continue to work to bring awareness to patients around the world that procedures and technologies exist that allow individuals to continue to function at a high level, even after major spine surgery," Murray concluded.

Centinel Spine stands alone as the only company with FDA-approved cervical and lumbar total disc replacement devices. The pro discfamily of devices now consists of six devices, including an anterior and anterior-lateral approach lumbar disc replacement and four cervical disc replacement implants with a variety of endplate configurations designed to enable surgeons to better suit patient anatomy. New developments to the family of products include a recently initiated two-level clinical trial comparing the pro disc C Vivo and pro disc C SK devices with an approved TDR product as a control, in order to validate their safety and effectiveness in an FDA IDE study.

Centinel Spine ®, LLC is the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name, motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven technology platforms in the world for total disc replacement (pro disc®) and Integrated Interbody ™ fusion ( STALIF®).

Today, Centinel Spine advances its pioneering culture and continues its corporate mission to become the worldwide leading company addressing spinal disease anteriorly with the widest breadth & depth of technology platforms. Centinel Spine stands alone as the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

In June, 2019, the company entered into partnership with professional athlete Tiger Woods. Woods underwent spinal fusion surgery using Centinel Spine's STALIF M-Ti™ Anterior Lumbar Integrated Interbody fusion product in April 2017 to alleviate ongoing, debilitating pain in his back and legs.

Centinel Spine derived its name from the "Sentinel Sign", the radiographic confirmation of a successful fusion anterior to the interbody device.

