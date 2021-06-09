CenterWell Senior Primary Care To Open Six Senior-Focused Care Centers In Atlanta

CenterWell Senior Primary Care will open six new senior-focused primary care centers in metro Atlanta through 2022, marking the company's debut in the Atlanta market, giving local seniors access to CenterWell's personalized, care-team approach to...

CenterWell Senior Primary Care will open six new senior-focused primary care centers in metro Atlanta through 2022, marking the company's debut in the Atlanta market, giving local seniors access to CenterWell's personalized, care-team approach to healthcare.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is one of the fastest-growing senior-focused, value-based care providers in the country, delivering care to approximately 57,000 patients in its more than 65 centers, with continuous growth plans. The company opened 15 new centers in the past year, and up to 20 are expected to open this year and into early 2022.

"With Atlanta's senior population growing rapidly, the introduction of six new CenterWell Senior Primary Care Centers will fill a void for dedicated senior care in this critical market," said Erica Savage-Jeter, M.D., CenterWell's Regional Medical Director for Georgia. "Seniors have a range of physical, social and emotional needs, all of which affect their overall health, and our team approach to addressing these needs will be a welcome addition to Atlanta."

All new CenterWell Senior Primary Care locations in Atlanta will be staffed by board-certified physicians, nurses and behavioral health specialists, and patients will have access to clinical pharmacists and social workers, who have been specially trained to treat the senior population. CenterWell is planning to hire approximately 60 employees overall and all positions offer competitive salaries and benefits.

New centers are scheduled to open between mid-September 2021 and mid-January 2022 in the following locations in metro Atlanta:

Adamsville3571 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SWAtlanta, GA 30331

Morrow1821 Mount Zion RoadMorrow, GA 30260

College Park6085 Old National Highway, Suite GAtlanta, GA 30349

Wesley Chapel2389 Wesley Chapel RoadDecatur, GA 30035

Greenbriar3030 Headland Drive SWAtlanta, GA 30311

A sixth location is planned for Stone Mountain, Ga., sometime during the spring of 2022.

The new CenterWell facilities are looking to fill the following positions as soon as possible with qualified candidates. Bilingual Spanish-speaking candidates for operational roles—indicated with an asterisk— are strongly encouraged to apply:

Primary Care Physicians

Nurse Practitioners

Medical Assistant*

RN Care Coaches*

Certified Coders*

Front Office Medical Record Clerks*

Referral Coordinators*

Training Consultants

To learn more about employment opportunities or to apply for positions, visit https://www.patientfocusedcareers.com.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is a payer-agnostic and wholly-independent subsidiary of Humana Inc. (HUM) - Get Report. For more information on CenterWell Senior Primary Care, please visit https://www.centerwellprimarycare.com/.

About CenterWell Senior Primary Care

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is the new brand for a primary care medical group practice with centers open or opening in Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. CenterWell Senior Primary Care has a strong emphasis on senior-focused primary care for members of Medicare Advantage health plans and Original Medicare beneficiaries and is committed to providing personalized, high-quality primary care combined with an excellent patient experience. CenterWell Senior Primary Care has experience in both the treatment and management of most chronic and acute-care conditions. The practices also provide health education and value-added, well-being services at the centers and around their neighborhoods to help both patients and community members improve their health. Learn more at CenterWell Senior Primary Care.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools - such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions - combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company's web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005104/en/