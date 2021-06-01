CenterWell Senior Primary Care Extends Its Value-Based Care To People With Original Medicare

CenterWell Senior Primary Care, a fast-growing provider of whole-person, senior-focused healthcare, is participating in a new federal population health program that will allow CenterWell to extend and enhance its care-team approach for Original Medicare...

CenterWell Senior Primary Care, a fast-growing provider of whole-person, senior-focused healthcare, is participating in a new federal population health program that will allow CenterWell to extend and enhance its care-team approach for Original Medicare beneficiaries.

CenterWell, which operates 67 payer-agnostic primary care centers across eight states, is part of Humana's Care Delivery Organization - which also includes approximately 100 Conviva Care Centers. Combined, CenterWell and Conviva serve more than 200,000 senior patients across the U.S. And CenterWell - on course to expand to its ninth state this year - is participating in the new Direct Contracting Model, which aims to improve care quality, health outcomes, and the patient experience, while lowering the cost of care for these Medicare beneficiaries.

"The industry is moving away from a transactional model of healthcare, in which a doctor or other healthcare professional treats one specific condition, to a more holistic view in which we assess all of the patient's needs and then develop a plan to address each of those needs," said Reneé Buckingham, president of Humana's Care Delivery Organization, which includes CenterWell. "We've deployed this value-based population health model for decades to care primarily for patients with Medicare Advantage, and now we can offer our model to more of those with Original Medicare."

Under this new Direct Contracting Model, CenterWell's reimbursement will be dependent on the quality of care it provides; CenterWell will share financial responsibility for patients' medical costs with CMS. "We are confident that our clinical model, supporting technologies, and analytics capabilities can make an impact in patients' lives, while at the same time lowering healthcare costs," Buckingham said.

The Direct Contracting Model was established by CMS' Innovation Center to encourage a variety of health organizations to voluntarily transition from fee-for-service to value-based care and test whether the model will improve quality and reduce costs in Original Medicare, while reducing organizational administrative burden.

About CenterWell Senior Primary Care

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is the new brand for a primary care medical group practice with centers open or opening in Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. CenterWell Senior Primary Care has a strong emphasis on senior-focused primary care for members of Medicare Advantage health plans and Original Medicare beneficiaries and is committed to providing personalized, high-quality primary care combined with an excellent patient experience. CenterWell Senior Primary Care has experience in both the treatment and management of most chronic and acute-care conditions. The practices also provide health education and value-added, well-being services at the centers and around their neighborhoods to help both patients and community members improve their health. Learn more at CenterWell Senior Primary Care.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools - such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions - combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

