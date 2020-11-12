CenterPoint Energy Names Kenneth E. Coleman Senior Vice President And Chief Information Officer

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) - Get Report today announced that Kenneth E. Coleman has been named as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, effective Nov. 16. Coleman will lead the company's enterprise-wide information technology strategy, including the development, maintenance, use and security of CenterPoint Energy's computer systems, software and networks. He will report to Gregory Knight, Executive Vice President, Customer Transformation and Business Services.

"Kenny joins CenterPoint Energy's leadership team with a proven track record of building and leading world-class technology management and product development organizations, with a focus on origination of new projects and strategic planning for growth," said Knight. "Under Kenny's leadership, we will continue to leverage technology, data and analytics to support enterprise-wide business goals and drive innovative solutions for improving the customer experience and the company's business and workforce efficiency."

Coleman joins CenterPoint Energy following roles of increasing responsibility over more than 20 years at Southern Company and its subsidiaries, including serving as Senior Vice President and CIO where he led enterprise-wide IT. Most recently, Coleman served as President and CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) where he was responsible for developing collaborative efforts between the BBA and its community partners to lead economic growth for the seven-county Birmingham region.

Coleman earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications from the University of New Haven in New Haven, Conn., and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Alabama.

Coleman has served on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, Midtown Alliance ( Atlanta) and WorkSource DeKalb. He is a faculty member for the Advanced Economic Development Leadership (AEDL) program and has served on customer advisory councils for Oracle, Verizon and the Edison Electric Institute (EEI). Coleman is also a member of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, the American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE) and the Information Technology Senior Management Forum (ITSMF).

About CenterPoint EnergyAs the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) - Get Report is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned approximately $33 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,600 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

