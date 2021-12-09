CenterPoint Energy Declares Common Stock Dividend Of $0.17 And Series A Preferred Stock Dividend Of $30.6250

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (CNP) - Get CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Report board of directors today declared dividends on shares of its Common Stock and Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock for the third quarter of 2021.

Common Stock Dividend

The company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock payable on March 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 17, 2022. This dividend represents an 8% annual growth year-over-year, in line with Utility EPS growth.

Series A Preferred Stock Dividend

The company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $30.6250 per share on its Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2022.

About CenterPoint Energy

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) - Get CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Report is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned approximately $37 billion in assets. With approximately 9,500 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

As included in this press release, utility earnings per share ("Utility EPS") is not a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measure. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's historical or future financial performance that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Utility EPS includes net income from Electric and Natural Gas segments, as well as after tax Corporate and Other operating income and an allocation of corporate overhead based upon the Utility's relative earnings contribution. Corporate overhead consists primarily of interest expense, preferred stock dividend requirements, and other items directly attributable to the parent along with the associated income taxes. Utility EPS excludes (a) earnings or losses from the change in value of CenterPoint Energy's 2.0% Zero-Premium Exchangeable Subordinated Notes due 2029 ("ZENS") and related securities, (b) certain expenses associated with Vectren merger integration, (c) earnings and losses associated with the ownership and disposal of midstream common and preferred units (including amounts reported in discontinued operations), net gain associated with the consummation of the merger between Enable and Energy Transfer, a corresponding amount of debt related to midstream common and preferred units, and an allocation of associated corporate overhead, (d) cost associated with the early extinguishment of debt and (e) gain and impact, including related expenses, associated with the pending gas LDC sales. Management evaluates the Company's financial performance in part based on Utility EPS. Management believes that presenting this non-GAAP financial measure enhances an investor's understanding of CenterPoint Energy's overall financial performance by providing them with an additional meaningful and relevant comparison of current and anticipated future results across periods. The adjustments made in this non-GAAP financial measure exclude items that Management believes do not most accurately reflect the Company's fundamental business performance. CenterPoint Energy's Utility EPS non-GAAP financial measure should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to diluted earnings per share, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure also may be different than non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

