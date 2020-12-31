Center For State And Local Government Excellence Identifies Six Workforce Trends To Watch In 2021

WASHINGTON, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a unique and challenging 2020 concludes, there is a great deal to learn regarding what is needed to develop and manage an effective, high-quality, and diverse state and local government workforce.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a unique and challenging 2020 concludes, there is a great deal to learn regarding what is needed to develop and manage an effective, high-quality, and diverse state and local government workforce.

Research offers insights on what to monitor as governments strive to attract & retain talented state & local employees.

Recent research by the Center for State and Local Government Excellence (SLGE) reveals key challenges and opportunities facing states and localities in the year ahead. This research offers insights into what strategies and tactics to monitor as governments of all sizes strive to attract and retain talented state and local employees.

SLGE offers the following six trends to watch in 2021.

SLGE extends its gratitude to the dedicated and passionate professionals who make up the state and local government workforce. Their continued service to the public during this difficult year is deeply appreciated, and SLGE wishes a happy, healthy and safe new year to state and local workers and their families.

SLGE also appreciates ICMA-RC for its generous support of many of the 2020 research products, as well as the support of SLGE's additional 2020 partners and sponsors. SLGE has been fortunate to work with a wide range of organizations over the years to achieve its mission of Promoting State & Local Government Excellence to Attract and Retain Talented Public Servants.

The Center for State and Local Government Excellence (SLGE) helps local and state governments become knowledgeable and competitive employers so they can attract and retain a talented and committed workforce. SLGE identifies leading practices and conducts research on public retirement plans, health care benefits, workforce demographics and skill set needs, and labor force development. SLGE brings state and local leaders together with respected researchers. Access all SLGE publications and sign up for its newsletter at slge.org and follow @4govtexcellence on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/center-for-state-and-local-government-excellence-identifies-six-workforce-trends-to-watch-in-2021-301199666.html

SOURCE Center for State and Local Government Excellence