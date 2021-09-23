Center For Jewish History & JMUSE Present: Confronting Antisemitism

Unprecedented International Gathering Featuring the Librarian of Congress, Archivist of the U.S., Cultural Leaders, Museum Directors, University Presidents, and Historians

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As trusted public organizations with diverse audiences, how can cultural institutions use their unique strengths to combat antisemitism and create lasting change? This question is at the core of Confronting Antisemitism: Activating Archives, Libraries, and Museums in the Fight Against Antisemitism , a symposium made possible by the David Berg Foundation and the Leon Levy Foundation, and presented virtually by the Center for Jewish History and jMUSE on October 17, 2021.

Among the 20 prominent panelists are Carla Hayden (Librarian of Congress), David Ferriero (Archivist of the United States), Oren Weinberg (Chief Executive Officer, National Library of Israel), Lawrence Bacow (President, Harvard University), Christopher Eisgruber (President, Princeton University), and Simon Schama (Historian and Author).

" Confronting Antisemitism will galvanize the community by presenting cutting-edge analysis, offering strategies to resolve barriers to action, and identifying a landscape of possible initiatives," said Bernard J. Michael, President and CEO, Center for Jewish History.

The range of topics covered will include Holocaust denial and revisionism in public institutions, examining why antisemitism continues to persist, and the dangers antisemitism poses to free societies. The symposium will be complemented by a digital publication in early 2022.

"Cultural institutions are well positioned to reach and impact individuals and help groups of people recognize and understand antisemitism as a problem for everyone," said Michael S. Glickman, founder of jMUSE. "This symposium will activate cultural institutions in the struggle to combat antisemitism."

Confronting Antisemitism will take place virtually on Sunday, October 17 from 1:00 PM-6:30 PM ET. A full event schedule and free registration are available at www.cjh.org/antisemitism.

The Center for Jewish History illuminates history, culture, and heritage. The Center provides a collaborative home for five partner organizations: American Jewish Historical Society, American Sephardi Federation, Leo Baeck Institute, Yeshiva University Museum, and YIVO Institute for Jewish Research. The partners' archives comprise the world's largest and most comprehensive archive of the modern Jewish experience outside of Israel.

jMUSE is an arts and culture venture founded on and committed to the principles of collaboration and exchange. It brings together institutions, experts, and philanthropists to experiment with new ways to present important ideas and innovative content across the United States and Europe.

