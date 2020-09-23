Centene Corporation Prices Offering Of Senior Notes

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (CNC) - Get Report ("Centene" or the "Company") announced today that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of $2,200,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.00% senior notes due 2030 (the "Notes"). The offering is expected to close on or about October 7, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Centene intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to redeem of all of its outstanding 4.75% Senior Notes due 2022 (the " 2022 Notes Redemption"), all of its outstanding 5.25% Senior Notes due 2025 and all of WellCare Health Plans, Inc.'s, a Delaware corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, outstanding 5.25% Senior Notes due 2025 (together, the " 2025 Notes Redemptions"), including all premiums, accrued interest and costs and expenses related to the 2022 Notes Redemption and the 2025 Notes Redemptions. Pending the application of the net proceeds of the offering for the foregoing purposes, net proceeds may be temporarily used for general corporate purposes. The foregoing does not constitute a notice of redemption or an obligation to issue a notice of redemption for the outstanding notes of any series.

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company and will be equal in right of payment with all of the Company's existing and future senior indebtedness and will be senior in right of payment to all of the Company's existing and future subordinated debt. The Notes will not be guaranteed by any of the Company's subsidiaries.

BofA Securities, Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering of the Notes.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 50 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach - with local brands and local teams - to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

