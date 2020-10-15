CENTEGIX's™ CrisisAlert™ Ensures Compliance With Alyssa's Law

CrisisAlert solution features new integration options to empower every staff member with a wearable panic button to quickly and discreetly call for help.

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX, an IoT company dedicated to innovating technology to save and enrich lives, announces enhancements to its CrisisAlert solution that provides districts more options as they seek to meet the requirements of Alyssa's Law.

Alyssa's Law, named after Parkland shooting victim Alyssa Alhadeff, mandates Florida public and charter schools to install a panic alarm system activated by a mobile device to silently notify law enforcement of emergencies or life-threatening situations.

CENTEGIX continues to innovate based on feedback from districts across the country that seek to leverage existing solutions while making it easier for staff to call for help in an emergency.

"We have heard from districts about the challenges of relying on app-only mobile panic button solutions - from low user adoption rates to the multiple steps needed to access an app. We created other options and an upgrade path so more districts can take advantage of the best solution and improve their safety plans on a timeline that works for them," said CENTEGIX CEO Matthew Stevens.

The CrisisAlert badge can now integrate with both CENTEGIX's mobile app and other mobile panic applications, enabling districts to leverage existing solutions while equipping their staff with the badge, which is the simplest and quickest option to use while under duress in an emergency.

CrisisAlert gives districts enhancement options like a redundant, secure network, audio and visual notifications for campus-wide alerts, and integrations to video, two-way radio, and other security systems.

CrisisAlert is proven to meet and exceed Alyssa's Law mandates requiring Florida schools to install a mobile panic button system.

CENTEGIX's CrisisAlert Solution protects more than one million students and staff across the US, including two of Florida's largest districts - Hillsborough County Public Schools and Martin County Schools.

About CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX™ innovates technology to save and enrich lives. Our CrisisAlert™ solution is an IoT incident alert platform that utilizes mobile and desktop applications along with a mesh network to provide campus-wide protection. CrisisAlert is a force multiplier, allowing staff and security professionals to request assistance and implement emergency protocols from anywhere. We go well beyond the limitations of legacy communications devices and single-dimensional apps, because in a crisis: Every. Second. Matters. To learn more about CENTEGIX, please visit www.centegix.com .

