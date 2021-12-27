Cenntro Produces And Delivers First Logistar 200 Light Urban Delivery Electric Vehicles To European Markets

Cenntro produced 628 electric vehicles in December 2021, its highest volume in a single month to date Company reiterates 2022 delivery guidance for at least 20,000 vehicles as it continues to ramp up production facilities FREEHOLD, N.

FREEHOLD, N.J., Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenntro Automotive ("Cenntro", the "Company" or "We"), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated commercial vehicles, today announced that it produced and shipped 628 the newly launched model Logistar 200, or LS200, a light urban delivery vehicle purpose-built to navigate European streets. The Company has experienced strong demand from its European and American customers for its new models. The company today also reaffirmed its 2022 guidance to deliver a minimum of 20,000 vehicles.

"We are excited about our achievements in December, the successful launch of new model LS 200 in the European markets, and the ability to ramp up our production for the different models. These are significant milestones for a successful electric vehicle business. We not only demonstrated our abilities to design and produce innovative electric vehicles that address the needs of growing market demand, but we also continue to demonstrate our capabilities to produce and deliver the vehicles to our customers." said Peter Wang, Cenntro's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, "With the working capital injection from the merger with Naked Brand Group, and the market demand for our vehicles, we are confident that we will meet our production guidance of 20,000 vehicles next year. We are well positioned for accelerated growth in 2022 and beyond."

