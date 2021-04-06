Cengage Offers Free Personal Finance Course For National Financial Literacy Month

BOSTON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of National Financial Literacy Month, Cengage, an education technology company, and its Online Skills business, ed2go, have announced they will offer ed2go's Personal Finance course for free in April. Given Cengage's focus on education for employment, the self-paced, online skills course is designed to help all learners sharpen their skills and gain financial confidence in their personal and professional lives.

According to studies compiled by the U.S. Financial Literacy and Education Commission, only one in three adults could answer at least four of five financial literacy questions on fundamental concepts such as mortgages, interest rates, inflation and risk. Now in its 17 th year, National Financial Literacy Month is meant to raise awareness about the importance of financial literacy, and also draw attention to the lack of understanding that many American adults still have when it comes to personal finance topics.

The pandemic has further illuminated the need for financial literacy skills, with nearly half of working adults saying the economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak will make it harder for them to achieve their financial goals.

"Personal finance competencies are critical, especially given the pandemic has exacerbated concerns about money management, savings, emergency funds and retirement for families across the country," said Balraj Kalsi, SVP and General Manager for Online Skills. "At Cengage, we are committed to equipping learners with the skills and competencies needed to advance in their careers and improve their lives. We are happy to do our part in furthering awareness for National Financial Literacy Month, offering learners this free opportunity to strengthen their skills and understanding, and hopefully add to their confidence in planning for their financial future."

Ed2go's online Personal Finance course provides useful, realistic tools to help individuals strengthen their personal finance competencies, including lessons around how to create and use a budget, borrow and invest wisely, make informed decisions about insurance, and plan for their financial future. Through this course, learners will develop a retirement savings plan, prepare to make large purchases, and plan for taxes.

The course, which normally costs students $129, includes 24 hours of course work. Individuals have until April 30 at 5 p.m. PST to enroll, and will have 12 weeks to complete the course modules.

Individuals interested in this free offer will be able to enroll through one of ed2go's 16 academic partners. To learn more and to enroll, visit: https://explore.ed2go.com/financial-literacy-month/

