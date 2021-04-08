Cengage Named A "Trendsetter Of The Year" By EdTech Digest

BOSTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage was named a 2021 "Trendsetter of the Year" by EdTech Digest for helping students save money on course materials with its Cengage Unlimited subscription, and for its expanded support for learners, educators and job seekers during the pandemic. The EdTech Digest Awards recognize companies and people in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology.

"This recognition is a perfect affirmation of the great work our team has done over the last year to support students, educators, and others who have been impacted by the pandemic and need reskilling opportunities," said Cengage CEO Michael Hansen. "The pandemic has widened disparities in our society, but education is the path to a better way of life, and we're proud our innovative technology is increasing access for learners."

Cengage Unlimited, a first of its kind subscription service, gives students access to more than 22,000 products, including eTextbooks, online homework platforms, study guides, career support and more for one price ( $120 term, $180/year). With the company's focus on education for employment, the subscription includes career center modules to help students get career ready and build employability skills such as critical thinking, communication, project management and more.

Nearly 3 million students have saved more than $270 million on textbooks and course materials since Cengage Unlimited launched in 2018.

When the pandemic closed colleges campuses for in-person learning last spring, Cengage immediately responded to help students, educators and the many people who were suddenly unemployed. The company opened up free access to Cengage Unlimited for students and educators for the term. More than 300,000 students benefitted, and Cengage helped thousands of instructors move more than 40,000 courses online in just a few weeks. The company also expanded its free professional development for faculty and administrators - " Navigating What's Next." For the millions of adults needing access to reskilling opportunities, Cengage opened up free access to 10 of its most in-demand self-paced online courses covering job-ready skills such as website development, management and communications. Within 10 weeks, more than 300,000 adults enrolled.

In addition to being named a "Trendsetter of the Year," nine resources from Gale, a Cengage company, were recognized as finalists for "Cool Tool" Awards, and Gale Presents: Udemy , an online learning platform for public libraries, was named a "Cool Tool" Award winner for best online courses/MOOCs solution.

Celebrating its 11th year, the annual US-based EdTech Digest Awards program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors. Winners are judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

