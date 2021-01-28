Cengage Earns Designation Of "Best Place To Work For LGBTQ Equality" In Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage, a global education technology company, announced it has received a top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, earning it a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality designation . The Corporate Equality Index (CEI) is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. This is the second consecutive year Cengage has been recognized.

"Cengage is honored to once again be recognized by HRC as part of the Corporate Equality Index," said Michael E. Hansen, CEO, Cengage. "Inclusion and diversity are core tenents of our culture at Cengage and a driver of our industry- leading performance. We are committed to creating an environment where employees feel comfortable bringing their authentic selves to work--which leverages everyone's skills for shared success."

"We recognize the immense importance of fostering trust, respect and equity among all employees," continued Hansen. "While there is still work to be done, this recognition affirms the strides we've made together towards workplace equality, particularly for LGBTQ employees. We will continue to drive forward these efforts to ensure inclusion and diversity are sustainable parts of our culture and business."

Cengage has taken a number of actions to showcase its commitment to workplace equality for LGBTQ employees, as well as inclusion and diversity more broadly. In the past year, this has included an expansion of transgender health benefits, inclusion and diversity training (including on topics of inclusive leadership, racial justice, intersectionality, and unconscious bias), and a re-evaluation of company holidays to ensure time-off is reflective of Cengage's I&D goals. Furthermore, the company's Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), including the PRIDE group for our global LGBTQIA+ population, provide a strong forum for community, connection and advocacy for all employees.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

Cengage joins the ranks of 767 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year. The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About CengageCengage, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. Currently, we serve the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. We believe that through the power and joy of learning, students can enrich their lives and achieve their dreams - no matter their age, experience, abilities or environment. Our industry-leading products and services make education more accessible and affordable, including Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Human Rights Campaign FoundationThe Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

