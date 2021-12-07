Cemtrex To Present At The Imperial Capital 2021 Security Investor Conference

Brooklyn, NY, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, today announced that management will present at the Imperial Capital 2021 Security Investor Conference taking place December 14-15, 2021 at the Intercontinental New York Barclay in New York.

Cemtrex CEO Saagar Govil is scheduled to host a presentation during the conference as follows and will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day, where he will discuss the Company's security business outlook among other ongoing business initiatives.

Imperial Capital 2021 Security Investor ConferenceDate: Wednesday, December 15, 2021Time: 2:15pm ET

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available which will be shared prior to the conference on the Company's website. For more information on the Imperial Capital 2021 Security Investor Conference or to register for the event please visit www.imperialcapital-sic.com or you may also email your request to CETX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in markets such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in a wide range of sectors, including consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security & surveillance systems. www.cemtrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

