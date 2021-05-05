Cemig's 20-F Form Filed With SEC And CVM

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG ("Cemig"), a listed company with securities traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid, announced today that on April 30, 2021 it filed...

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG ("Cemig"), a listed company with securities traded on the stock exchanges of São Paulo, New York and Madrid, announced today that on April 30, 2021 it filed its 20-F Form for the business year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), in English.

The 2020 20-F Form in English can be accessed and downloaded on the site of the SEC ( www.sec.gov), or on the Investor Relations site of Cemig ( http://ri.cemig.com.br).

The direct link on the Cemig site is: http://ri.cemig.com.br/en/informacoes-financeiras/relatorios-sec/

Stockholders may receive a printed copy of the report, free of charge, including the financial statements for the business year ended December 31, 2020, on request via our Investor Relations site: http://ri.cemig.com.br - under Informações Financeiras - Relatórios SEC.

The version of the 2020 20-F Form translated into Portuguese will be filed with the CVM and also made available on Cemig's Investor Relations website.

For any further information on the 2020 20-F Form, please contact the Investor Relations Department, on +55 31 3506-5024 or by email on ri@cemig.com.br.

