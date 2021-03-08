Cement Market Value In Saudi Arabia To Increase By 1.66 Million Tons During 2021-2025 | Residential Construction Segment To Provide Multiple Growth Opportunities | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cement market in Saudi Arabia is set to grow by 1.

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cement market in Saudi Arabia is set to grow by 1.66 million tons during 2020-2024. Technavio segments the cement market by application (residential and commercial) and region (Central, Western, Southern, and Eastern). The report identifies the launch of Saudi Vision 2030 as one of the major factors propelling the market growth.

In 2016, Saudi Arabia announced Vision 2030, a blueprint for the country's long-term development goals. The plan is focused on the development of various sectors including religious tourism, healthcare, and real estate, retail, and smart cities. Vision 2030 is expected to reduce the country's dependency on oil reserves and boost the construction sector over the next decade. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the construction industry, which is driving the cement market in Saudi Arabia.

Cement Market in Saudi Arabia: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Application

The residential segment will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. increased emphasis on housing initiatives will be crucial in driving the demand for cement solutions in offline retail stores. In addition, the government's plan to develop transport infrastructure and affordable houses in the country will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Major Vendors Covered in the Cement Market in Saudi Arabia

The report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including:

Al Safwa Ltd.

Arabian Cement Co. SAE

Epcco Publishing Group Ltd.

Najran Cement Co.

Northern Region Cement Co.

Saudi Cement Co.

Southern Province Cement Co.

Umm Al Qura Cement Co.

Yamama Saudi Cement Co.

Yanbu Cement Co.

Cement Market in Saudi Arabia Report: Reasons to Purchase

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

