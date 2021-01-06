Celsius Set To Join S&P SmallCap 600® Index

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: CELH) Celsius Holdings Inc., maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced that the Company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, effective January 07, 2021, prior to the market open. The S&P SmallCap 600 measures the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and consists of 600 domestic stocks selected by Standard & Poor's Index Committee based on certain criteria, such as market capitalization and financial viability.

"We are extremely proud to be included in the S&P SmallCap 600, another significant milestone for the Company," commented John Fieldly, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With our continued operational performance, we anticipate our shareholders will benefit from the increased market visibility and liquidity going forward. Qualifying for the index reflects the Company's continued prospects for long-term growth."

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements contain projections of Celsius Holdings' future results of operations and/or financial position, or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since Celsius Holdings' actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: general economic and business conditions; our business strategy for expanding our presence in our industry; anticipated trends in our financial condition and results of operation; the impact of competition and technology change; existing and future regulations affecting our business; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports Celsius Holdings has filed previously with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Celsius Holdings does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information contained in this press release.

Investor Relations: Cameron Donahue (651) 707-3532 cdonahue@celsius.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-index-301202030.html

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.