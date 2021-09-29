Celsius Lowers Crypto Stablecoin Loans To $100

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius , the leading global cryptocurrency earning and borrowing platform, announced today that borrowers in supported locations can now request stablecoin loans against their digital assets starting at $100, making Celsius one of the most accessible crypto-lenders in the industry.

Through the Celsius platform, customers can use over 30 cryptocurrencies to take a loan valued at $100 or more in USDT, USDC, GUSD, TUSD, PAX, or DAI. Celsius also provides loans issued in USD for borrowers interested in loans valued at $15,000 or more. Annual rates start at just 1% APR, and borrowers can receive up to a 25% discount by making monthly payments in the platform's native CEL token. (Rates may vary based on Celsius policy, your jurisdiction, and applicable laws and regulations).

This announcement is part of Celsius's continued effort to enable more people to access fair, transparent, and low-cost financial services. Celsius allows its users to take out loans instantly, without proof of income or a credit check, giving them the security of cash-in-hand, without selling their digital assets.

"We know this announcement will enable thousands of new and existing Celsians to take advantage of better financial opportunities without giving up their crypto," said Aliza Landes, Celsius's VP of Lending. "If you have $200 of crypto or more, you can now get a loan from Celsius at 1% APR and pay only $1 in total interest to borrow the funds you need."

Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky added, "Celsius has scaled its loan operations exponentially this year, and we have a lot more in store for the rest of 2021."

Eligible borrowers can apply for a loan directly through the Celsius mobile app. To learn more about Celsius loans, please visit: https://celsius.network/crypto-loans

Celsius' services, including loans, may not be available in all jurisdictions. Check your Celsius mobile app to determine your eligibility. Additional limits may apply in certain jurisdictions.

