Celsius Has Paid Over $250 Million In Crypto Yield To Its Customers

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius , the industry-leading cryptocurrency rewards-earning platform, announces today that since its launch in mid-2018, it has distributed cryptocurrency rewards in value of over $250 million (in today's value) to its 415,000+ users. Over the past two years, Celsius has become one of the fastest-growing companies in crypto and has paid out more to its community than other crypto lenders.

Customers can hold their digital assets in their Celsius wallet and earn weekly on over 40 different cryptocurrencies with rates up to 18.5% APY. Celsius members can choose to earn yield on their crypto assets in CEL tokens, Celsius's native ERC-20 utility token, at rates up to 25% higher than earning in-kind.

Celsius generates yield on crypto through its robust crypto-lending business and diversified deployment channels. Celsius attributes its industry-leading growth to its customer-based approach in which Celsius shares up to 80% of its total revenues with its community of HODLers. To date, Celsius remains one of the top holders worldwide of any coin and now manages over $8 billion in cryptocurrency assets

"Celsius was built to act in the best interest of the community, and we have consistently delivered honest, transparent, and rewarding financial services," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius. "That's why Celsius stands alone among the other crypto players in the space, and that's why Celsius continues to achieve unparalleled success."

