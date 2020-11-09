Celsius Doubles Its Crypto Holdings In Six Months To Surpass $2.2B In AUM

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius , the industry-leading cryptocurrency rewards-earning platform, today announced it has surpassed over $2.2 billion worth of assets held under management. Earlier this year, Celsius became the first crypto platform to surpass $1 billion in total assets under management and has doubled its net crypto holdings in just six months.

In one of the hardest years, the crypto-lending company has achieved massive growth and continues to be one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry. Other recent milestones for Celsius include:

Over 215,000 active users worldwide

Over $80 million in crypto rewards distributed to the Celsius community

in crypto rewards distributed to the Celsius community Cel token is up over 4,529% in the past year

Celsius Balance sheet (excluding AUM) which includes cash and CEL tokens is now over $680m

"Our incredible growth not just during the last year, but since Celsius was launched just over 2 years ago, proves that as we predicted, interest income is the new killer app for crypto," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius. "We created the concept of earning yield on your digital assets in kind or with a native token and launched the DeFi revolution. Since then we have created more income for our customers than any one else in DeFi or CeFi, and we have no plans on slowing down any time soon."

Celsius attributes its exponential growth to its community-centric model of acting in the best interest of the customer by providing up to 80% of its total revenue back to its customers. Through the Celsius wallet, customers can earn rewards on their crypto at rates up to 15% APY on over 40 cryptocurrencies paid out weekly. Users can also leverage their crypto as collateral to borrow dollars or stablecoins at the lowest rates in the industry, and can earn rewards in-kind or in CEL token.

About CelsiusCelsius addresses the financial needs of today's consumers worldwide through high yielding rewards and low-cost loans accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the community, Celsius is a Blockchain-based marketplace platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. Visit www.celsius.network.

