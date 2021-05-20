Celsius Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Security Certification

LONDON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius, the industry-leading cryptocurrency yield-earning platform, is proud to announce that it has received ISO/IEC 27001 certification after an extensive external audit of its information security management system...

LONDON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius, the industry-leading cryptocurrency yield-earning platform, is proud to announce that it has received ISO/IEC 27001 certification after an extensive external audit of its information security management system (ISMS) for development and maintenance of its cloud-based platform for curated financial services.

ISO/IEC 27001 is a globally recognized set of information security management controls published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) that regulate the management of the security of assets including financial information, intellectual property, employee details or information entrusted by third parties.

This certification follows a year-long rigorous application process conducted by the Celsius security group. ISO/IEC 27001 is regarded as a benchmark of excellence, and demonstrates Celsius' commitment to maintaining the highest possible security standards and keeping customer assets and data secure. This is an additional step in the compliance road map Celsius is building as a part of the company's core security and business pillars.

"Holistic and cross-department security and collaboration are key to the safety and success of Celsius and its community," said Shiran Kleiderman, Chief Security Officer of Celsius. "This ISO certification is a sentiment to this, and I'm proud to lead a group so dedicated to ensuring Celsius is a leader in cyber security and defense standards on the global stage."

"Celsius has always made the security of our customers and their data a top priority, and this certification is just another measure of that commitment," said S. Daniel Leon, Co-Founder and COO of Celsius. "Our customers trust us with billions in crypto assets, and we don't take that responsibility lightly. Our security group will always be working to enhance our security systems so they remain at the highest standards possible."

About CelsiusCelsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

