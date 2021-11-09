Celsion Corporation To Hold Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Business Update Conference Call On Monday, November 15, 2021

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (CLSN) - Get Celsion Corporation Report, a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announced today that the Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 15, 2021 to discuss financial results for third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provide an update on product development programs with GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy, currently in Phase II development for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer and PLACCINE, a proprietary synthetic, non-viral vaccine delivery technology currently in preclinical studies. Celsion has two platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and next generation infectious vaccines.

To participate in the call, interested parties may dial 1-800-353-6461 (Toll-Free/North America) or +1-334-323-0501 (International/Toll) and ask for the Celsion Corporation Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call (Conference Code: 4154518) to register ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. The call will also be broadcast live on the internet at www.celsion.com . The call will be archived for replay on Monday, November 15, 2021 and will remain available until November 29, 2021. The replay can be accessed at +1-719-457-0820 or 1-888-203-1112 using Conference ID: 4154518 . An audio replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website, www.celsion.com , for 90 days after 2:00 p.m. ET Monday, November 15, 2021.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including immunotherapies and DNA-based therapies; and a platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines currently focused on SARS-CoV2. The company's product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. ThermoDox ®, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, is under investigator-sponsored development for several cancer indications. Celsion also has two platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Both are novel synthetic, non-viral vectors with demonstrated capability in nucleic acid cellular transfection. For more information on Celsion, visit www.celsion.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, including, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data, particularly in small subgroups that are not statistically significant; FDA and regulatory uncertainties and risks; the significant expense, time and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for Celsion to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Celsion's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Celsion assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

