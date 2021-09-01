Cellulosic Ethanol Market From Commodity Chemicals Industry To Contribute NEUTRAL Growth Post-COVID-19 Pandemic|17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cellulosic ethanol market is poised to grow by $1.

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cellulosic ethanol market is poised to grow by $1.40 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 45.76% during the forecast period.

The report on the cellulosic ethanol market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need for renewable clean fuel.

The Cellulosic Ethanol Market is segmented by Market Landscape (Energy crops, Agricultural residues, Organic MSW, and Forest residues) and Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The rising food security concerns and the Increased environment and energy security concerns will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The cellulosic ethanol market covers the following areas:

Cellulosic Ethanol Market Sizing

Cellulosic Ethanol Market Forecast

Cellulosic Ethanol Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Aemetis Inc.

Borregaard ASA

Clariant International Ltd.

COFCO Corp.

ENERKEM Inc.

Fiberight LLC

GranBio

Novozymes AS

Raizen Energia SA

Versalis Spa

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Feedstock

Market segments

Energy crops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Agricultural residues - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Organic MSW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Forest residues - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Feedstock

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

