Cellulose Fibers Market - Global Opportunity Forecast To 2025: Utilization Of Cellulose Nanofibrils (CNFs) And Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNCs) To Have Positive Market Impact

The global cellulose fibers market is currently exhibiting strong growth. Cellulose fiber refers to a natural or artificial fiber that is manufactured using wood pulp. It can also be produced using esters of leaves, wood and barks of the plants and other plant-based materials. The other natural fibers are obtained from cotton, jute, flax, hemp and ramie, whereas artificial fibers majorly include lyocell, viscose and modal. These fibers are extremely light-weight and exhibit high moisture absorbency and strength, owing to which they are majorly used for manufacturing fabrics, home textiles, biocomposites, polymer composites and chemical filters.Significant growth in the textile industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing environmental consciousness has facilitated the demand for biodegradable fabrics, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Cellulose fibers are primarily manufactured using wood pulp, which is skin-friendly, biodegradable and environment-friendly in nature, owing to which they are widely adopted in the textile industry. Additionally, increasing product utilization for manufacturing industrial textiles, such as curtains and upholstery, along with advancements, such as the utilization of cellulose nanofibrils (CNFs) and cellulose nanocrystals (CNCs) to enhance the mechanical properties, biocompatibility and biodegradability of cellulose fibers, is creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the use of plant-based sources in place of petrochemicals, coupled with expanding industrial applications, easy availability of raw materials, and cost-effectiveness of these fibers, are projected to drive the market further. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

