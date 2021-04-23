Cellular Medicine Association: How To Be Sure Your Provider Is Licensed To Do The Vampire Facial® Procedure

FAIRHOPE, Ala., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, two unsuspecting victims contracted HIV after receiving a Vampire Facial® procedure from a provider in New Mexico who faked her credentials.

FAIRHOPE, Ala., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, two unsuspecting victims contracted HIV after receiving a Vampire Facial® procedure from a provider in New Mexico who faked her credentials. Other tragedies have occurred when dishonest people pretend to be licensed providers. Please be warned: the Vampire Facial® trademark is owned by Dr. Charles Runels and licenses for performing the procedure are only granted after official training and formal agreements are made with Dr. Runels and the governing organization he founded, the Cellular Medicine Association.

All of those who are licensed to perform the procedure will be found at VampireFacial.com. Providers not listed there may be performing an inferior procedure or doing the procedure illegally. Please beware.

Dr. Runels and his colleagues of the Cellular Medicine Association, conduct research in the areas of esthetics, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, orgasmic dysfunction, lichen sclerosus, & the treatment of scaring using blood-derived growth factors.

