Cellular Medicine Association Announces That Urologists From The University Of Aristotle In Greece Demonstrate That The P-Shotâ Helps Men With Erectile Dysfunction

FAIRHOPE, Ala., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty men volunteered to have their penis injected with their own blood by eight urologists from Aristotle University in Greece; the results— a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial published in the May 2021 issue of the Journal of Sexual Medicine —showed that " Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Improves Erectile Function."

More than two-thirds of the men who had their penis injected were pleased with the improvement in their erection and there were zero complications from the procedure. During the study, the sixty men who participated were not allowed to use any other treatments to improve erections.

Dr. Charles Runels (the inventor of the procedure, which is called the Priapus Shot® or P-Shot®) said, "It 's been a long decade with much resistance, but I 'm hoping this new study helps more physicians recognize the potential benefits of the P-Shot® procedure."

On September 12, 2010, Dr. Charles Runels registered his Priapus Shot® (P-Shot®) with the US Patent and Trademark office—announcing that he had found a way to inject platelet rich plasma into the penis to improve the health and function. Over the past decade, multiple studies have been conducted and have shown benefit ; but, adoption by urologists has been slow.

"We needed this study. I 'm a community physician with a small office who just happened to be blessed with the discovery of this therapy more than a decade ago. We have amazing and brilliant providers in multiple universities; but even they have trouble securing financing for research since the procedure involves the patient 's own blood—there 's no drug, and so there's no pharmaceutical company to finance the research. If this were a drug, you would see commercials about it on every televised football game—it's that effective. Until now, surgery and prescription medicines have been the first choice of most urologists and family practitioners; with this procedure, there is not a drug to buy or sell and there's no surgery. I 'm grateful these brilliant physicians from Greece have strengthened the evidence that the P-Shot® should be considered along with the current therapies. Nothing goes away, but this important option should no longer be ignored" said Dr. Runels.

Dr. Runels also invented the Vampire Facelift® in 2010 and used his observations from that procedure to design the P-Shot® procedure and the O-Shot® procedure—all of which use PRP which is known to improve the circulation, nerve conduction, and collagen production and so to improve the health of tissue in over thirteen thousand research papers in multiple tissue types.

"Though these brilliant researchers helped prove the concept of the P-Shot®, their research protocol had to be kept simple to improve the clarity of the conclusions; their published protocol does not include all of the components of the P-Shot® procedure ," said Dr. Runels

All of those physicians and nurse practitioners who are licensed to perform the P-Shot® procedure (in 55 countries) will be found at PriapusShot.com. Providers not listed there and who advertise the P-Shot® may be performing an inferior procedure or doing the procedure illegally. Dr. Runels and his colleagues of the Cellular Medicine Association, conduct and consult regarding research in the areas of esthetics, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, orgasmic dysfunction, lichen sclerosus, & the treatment of scaring using blood-derived growth factors.

"Please beware, serious problems have happened when patients have underwent what was advertised as one of our procedures ( Vampire Facelift®, Vampire Facial®, O-Shot®, or P-Shot®) from unlicensed providers who did not follow the protocols of the CMA," said Dr. Runels.

