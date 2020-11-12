NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces the consumer launch of Clinical Reset, an FDA-cleared skincare product proven to help clean and reduce the buildup of bacteria on facial skin.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces the consumer launch of Clinical Reset, an FDA-cleared skincare product proven to help clean and reduce the buildup of bacteria on facial skin. A patented spray solution, Clinical Reset creates a new category in beauty products by disrupting the layer of bacteria that settles and grows on the face, yet is a gentle way to get skin back to a healthy baseline to heal itself and to better absorb skincare products.

CelleRx Clinical Reset (Photo: Business Wire)

The Clinical Reset product is being launched under NovaBay's existing CelleRx brand and is initially available to consumers on cellerx.com. Broader distribution is expected in the future.

Unlike many other skincare products, Clinical Reset is medical grade and made in the United States. It is formulated with NovaBay's patented, pure, prescription-grade hypochlorous acid (HOCl), the same molecule produced by the human body's immune system to fight infection and heal wounds. Clinical Reset is the only bleach-free HOCl skincare product on the market today. It keeps the skin's natural barrier intact, which when out of balance can allow acne, rosacea and infection to set in. Clinical Reset is complementary to a daily beauty regime for use on clean skin or over makeup.

Spritzing the face with Clinical Reset can replace or augment a morning cleanse for dry sensitive skin, reduce bacteria after exercising, calm skin following microdermabrasion and other aesthetic facial procedures, combat environment aggressors or disinfect facial masks before or after use.

NovaBay CEO Justin Hall said, "Prior to this consumer launch, our marketing of CelleRx focused on medical professionals only. With the rebranding, we intend to leverage new consumer focused messaging and the product's pharmaceutical pedigree in robust social media and print advertising campaigns marketing CelleRx Clinical Reset in the beauty industry. As we explored ways to expand the use of our patented, pure hypochlorous acid, we were fortunate to partner with Sarah Rutson in launching Clinical Reset. This opportunity allows us to expand into the beauty category, while capitalizing on years of research and development."

Sarah Rutson, renowned for building successful brands in the fashion and beauty industries, will join Lena Xiao, an experienced consumer marketeer, serving as a consultant to NovaBay, in driving this initiative forward.

"I've built a long career calling trends before they take off, building and buying every brand in the world for the global luxury market. It's rare to have the opportunity to create a whole new category. This is truly groundbreaking and sets a new standard for beauty," said Ms. Rutson. "This year taught the world that personal care and skincare are part of the same routine. While hand sanitizing has become the norm, until now no product existed to kill bacteria on the face throughout the day. Clinical Reset by CelleRx acts like a gentle, non-stripping sanitizer for the face."

"It's exciting to identify a novel consumer use for pure HOCI. It enables access to an entirely new level of clinical research and rigor that is often missing from the traditional beauty industry," added Ms. Rutson.

Making its debut in the traditional beauty press and with early access given to leading beauty industry influencers and executives, initial feedback indicates a strong appetite for this category. Like all NovaBay products, Clinical Reset is proudly American made and available on cellerx.com for $54.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics®

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing and developing its non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address the unmet therapeutic needs of the global, topical anti-infective market with its two distinct product categories: the NEUTROX ® family of products and the AGANOCIDE ® compounds. The Neutrox family of products includes AVENOVA ® for the eye care market, NEUTROPHASE ® for wound care market, and CELLERX ® for the beauty market. The Aganocide compounds, still under development, have target applications in the dermatology and urology markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our NYSE American listing status, our future momentum and generally the Company's expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to enter into the beauty market, find and maintain distribution channels, and generally all risks associated with launching a new product into the beauty industry. Other risks relating to NovaBay's business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay's latest Form 10-Q/K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading "Risk Factors." The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

For more information visit https://cellerx.com.

