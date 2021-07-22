Cell Culture Media And Reagents Market Growth Analysis In Pharmaceuticals Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cell culture media and reagents market is set to grow by USD 2.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cell culture media and reagents market is set to grow by USD 2.26 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Becton, Dickinson and Co., Corning Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., InvivoGen, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, PromoCell GmbH, Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. Advancements in the life science industry, a rise in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and the increasing importance of stem cell culture will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industry



Academic Institutions And Research Laboratories



Others

Geography

North America



Asia



Europe



ROW

Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the cell culture media and reagents market in the pharmaceuticals industry include Becton, Dickinson and Co., Corning Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., InvivoGen, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, PromoCell GmbH, Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas :

Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market size

Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market trends

Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the shift to serum-free cell culture media from serum-based media is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the lack of skilled personnel may threaten the growth of the market.

Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cell culture media and reagents market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cell culture media and reagents market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cell culture media and reagents market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cell culture media and reagents market vendors

