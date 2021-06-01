Cell Analysis Global Market - Forecast To 2027: Focus On Consumables, Instruments & Software And Services

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Analysis Global Market - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cell analysis global market is expected to reach $33,542.0 million by 2027 growing at a mid-single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027

Market growth is due to rising incidence of infectious and non-infectious diseases and demand for early detection, diagnosis & treatment, increasing government and private funding, increasing advancements in cell imaging technologies to reduce the cost & time during the drug discovery process, growing focusing on personalized medicine, the introduction of advanced technologies in single-cell analysis and emerging Asia-Pacific market. However, stringent government regulations, lack of skilled personnel to use advanced cell analysis Instruments, and the high cost of some of the instruments are expected to hamper the market growth.The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the cell analysis global market at a mid single-digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 which is attributed to the increased scope for research activities in academic & research institutes, increasing outsourcing, increased incidence of chronic diseases (cancer) and infectious disease, increasing awareness about early screening (cancer) and prenatal test and their adoption in clinical care, increasing government and private investment for - cell-based research and also for the development & expansion single-cell analysis technologies and increasing number startup companies engaged in the development innovative solutions. However, lack of technical expertise, high cost of instruments, lack of skilled labors, and large scale clinical data challenges are some of the restraints for the cell analysis market in the region.The cell analysis global market is competitive and all the players in this market are involved in innovating new and advanced products to maintain their market shares.

The key players in the cell analysis global market include Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Illumine Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGAA ( Germany), Olympus Corporation ( Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. ( Netherlands) and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.). Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary 2 Introduction 3 Market Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Market Segmentation3.3 Factors Influencing Market3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities3.3.1.1 Rising Incidence of Infectious and Non-Infectious Diseases and Demand for Early Detection, Diagnosis & Treatment3.3.1.2 Increasing Government and Private Funding3.3.1.3 Increasing Advancements in Cell Imaging Technologies Reduce the Cost and Time Consumption for the Drug Discovery Process3.3.1.4 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine3.3.1.5 Introduction of Advanced Technologies in Single-Cell Analysis3.3.1.6 Emerging Asia-Pacific Cell Analysis Market3.3.2 Restraints & Threats3.3.2.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel to Use Advanced Cell Analysis Instruments3.3.2.2 Expensive Cell Analysis Instruments3.3.2.3 Maintaining Consistency, Reproducibility of Assays and Lack of Standardization3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Framework Limits Advancements in Cellular Analysis Market3.4 Regulatory Affairs3.5 Funding Scenario3.6 Cell Analysis - Deals, Acquisitions and New Product Launch3.6.1 New Product Launch3.7 Deals and Acquisition3.8 Technological Advancements3.8.1 Introduction3.8.2 Crisper Live Cell Imaging3.8.3 Single-Cell Multi-Omics3.8.4 Raman Live Cell Imaging3.8.5 Droplet-Based Microfluidics in Single-Cell Analysis3.8.6 Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry in Single-Cell Analysis (Icp-Ms)3.8.7 Deep Learning and Ai in Microscopy3.8.8 Intelligent Image-Activated Cell Sorting or Ai-Driven Cell Isolation Technology3.8.9 Advanced Spatial Technologies in Cell Analysis 3.8.10 Digital Microfluidic Isolation of Single-Cells for -Omics (Disco)3.9 Porter's Five Force Analysis3.10 Market Share Analysis by Major Players 4 Cell Analysis Global Market, by Techniques4.1 Introduction4.1.1 PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)4.1.2 Sequencing4.1.3 Microfluidics and Microarrays4.1.4 Spectrometry4.1.5 Microscopy4.1.6 Cytometry4.1.7 High Content Screening4.1.8 Electrophoresis4.1.9 Others 5 Cell Analysis Global Market, by Products5.1 Introduction5.2 Consumables5.2.1 Assay Kits5.2.2 Reagents5.2.3 Microplates5.2.4 Cell Culture Consumables5.2.5 Others5.3 Instruments5.3.1 Cell Counters5.3.2 Cell Microarrays and Microfluidics5.3.3 Liquid Handling Systems5.3.4 Cytometers5.3.5 High Content Screening Systems5.3.6 Microplate Readers5.3.7 Pcr Instruments5.3.8 Sequencing Instruments5.3.9 Spectrometers 5.3.10 Microscopes 5.3.11 Other Instruments5.4 Software and Services 6 Cell Analysis Global Market, by Application6.1 Introduction6.2 Cell Analysis Global Market, by Process of Application6.2.1 Cellular Processes6.2.2 Signal Transduction Pathway6.2.3 Circulating Tumor Cells6.2.4 Single-Cell Analysis6.2.5 Epigenetic Target Analysis6.2.6 Subpopulation Characterization6.2.7 Drug and Candidate Screening6.3 Cell Analysis Global Market, by Field of Application6.3.1 Forensics6.3.2 Therapeutics6.3.3 Genomic Analysis6.3.4 Stem Cell Analysis6.3.5 Biomarker Research6.3.6 Cell Imaging6.3.6.1 Live-Cell Imaging6.3.7 Diagnostics6.4 Cell Analysis Global Market, by Therapeutic Area of Applications6.4.1 Cancer Research6.4.2 Genetic Testing6.4.3 Infectious Diseases6.4.4 Immunology6.4.5 Others 7 Cell Analysis Global Market, by End-Users7.1 Introduction7.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories7.3 Academic & Research Laboratories7.4 Pharmaceuticals and Biotech Companies7.5 Contract Research Organisations7.6 Cell Banks7.7 Others 8 Regional Market Analysis 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Introduction9.2 New Product Launch9.3 Approval9.4 Agreements, Partnerships and Collaborations9.5 Acquisitions9.6 Others 10 Major Player Profiles10.1 Overview10.2 Financials10.3 Product Portfolio10.4 Key Developments10.5 Business Strategy10.6 SWOT Analysis

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Danaher Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Olympus Corporation

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ucncoj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cell-analysis-global-market---forecast-to-2027-focus-on-consumables-instruments--software-and-services-301303200.html

SOURCE Research and Markets