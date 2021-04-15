Celina Mikolajczak (Photo: Business Wire)

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS, or "QuantumScape") today announced the appointment of Celina Mikolajczak to its board as an independent director. Ms. Mikolajczak is currently Vice-President of Engineering & Battery Technology at Panasonic Energy of North America and has played an integral role in the development and scale-up of some of the most important battery technologies behind today's electric vehicle revolution. Prior to joining Panasonic, Ms. Mikolajczak served as Director of Engineering focused on battery development for rideshare vehicles at Uber Technologies. Before that, she worked at Tesla Motors as the Senior Manager for Cell Quality and Materials Engineering, helping to develop the battery cells and packs for Tesla's Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Roadster Refresh.

"We are thrilled to have Celina join our board at this time," said Jagdeep Singh, CEO of QuantumScape. "She brings a world-class understanding of high-volume battery manufacturing, and her guidance and expertise will be invaluable as we work to industrialize our ground-breaking solid-state lithium-metal battery technology."

"I couldn't be more excited to join the board of QuantumScape," said Ms. Mikolajczak. "I look forward to helping advance the company through the next stage of growth into high-volume production."

