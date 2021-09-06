Celiac Diseases Drugs Market Report Featuring Major Vendors Including Amgen Inc., AMYRA Biotech AG & BioLineRx Ltd. | Discover Company Insights In Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Celiac Diseases Drugs Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses .
The celiac diseases drugs market is estimated to grow by USD 513.47 million during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of almost 17%.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the higher consumption of gluten-containing food and government initiatives. However, poor diagnosis will hinder growth.
The increasing prevalence of celiac disease is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the complexity of disease might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The celiac diseases drugs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Amgen Inc., AMYRA Biotech AG, BioLineRx Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Calypso Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Immunogenics LLC, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Therapy type, the market is classified into first line of treatment and second line of treatment. The market growth in the first line of treatment segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Related Reports on Healthcare Include:
Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market - Global hemophilia therapeutics market is segmented by type (hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and hemophilia C) and geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Generic Drugs Market - Global generic drugs market is segmented by type (small-molecule generics and biosimilars) and geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Therapy type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Therapy type
- First line of treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Second line of treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Therapy type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amgen Inc.
- AMYRA Biotech AG
- BioLineRx Ltd.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Calypso Biotech
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Immunogenics LLC
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/celiac-diseases-drugs-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/celiac-diseases-drugs-market
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celiac-diseases-drugs-market-report-featuring-major-vendors-including-amgen-inc-amyra-biotech-ag--biolinerx-ltd--discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301369478.html
SOURCE Technavio