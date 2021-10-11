Celestica Partners With ECM To Bring Their Patented Technology Solutions To The Aerospace And Defense Market

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUSA 2021 Exposition Booth #11 -- Celestica Inc. (TSX: CLS) (CLS) - Get Celestica Inc. Report, a leader in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today at the AUSA 2021 Exposition announced it has partnered with ECM , a software and technology firm that is changing the global electric motor and generator industries to bring ECM's patented Printed Circuit Board (PCB) stator solution to the Aerospace and Defense (A&D) market.

ECM's PCB stator motor's flexible, versatile technology can be seamlessly integrated into a range of applications to provide lightweight, compact, efficient, and easy to manufacture solutions at a better value than traditional electric motors. ECM's PCB stator motor solutions offer numerous benefits, including:

Up to 70% lighter than existing technologies

50% or greater reduction in size (depending on application)

Superior quality of motion for positioning applications

Significantly lower Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) and heat signature

Require less operational cooling than traditional motors

Much quieter operation (lowest decibel motors on the market)

Excellent performance in austere and harsh environments tested in saltwater, caustic, dirt, and sand)

Advantageous for sanitary and cleanroom environments

ECM's patented PrintStator software produces tailored printed circuit board Gerber design files based on each customer's unique product specifications. Celestica will provide complete product lifecycle support from engineering and prototyping to new product introduction and full-scale production of motors.

"Celestica's expertise in design. engineering, manufacturing, testing, and after-sales support provides our customers with the full product lifecycle solutions they need to gain a significant competitive advantage," said Jack Jacobs, Vice President of Aerospace and Defense at Celestica. "Our strategic partnership with ECM is a perfect example of how we are helping customers access innovative new technology that reduces product weight, size, sound, and EMI - all key factors when it comes to optimizing military system design."

"Our innovative technology transforms motor and generator requirements into optimized, unique PCB stator designs that are ready for rapid prototyping and commercial production for a broad range of military applications," said Brian Casey, President and CEO, ECM. "The combination of our proprietary PrintStator technology and Celestica's proven manufacturing and supply chain network will allow us to bring our customers' optimized systems to market quickly and in line with military standards."

The ECM motor is one of many products Celestica is showcasing at its AUSA Expo booth #4225 in Hall C. Attendees can also see a demonstration of the new series of Gen-4/5 OpenVPX backplanes developed by Atrenne Computing Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Celestica. This series is part of Atrenne's innovative product family that enables end-to-end solutions for 64/100 Gigabit systems.

Atrenne's Gen-4/5 OpenVPX backplanes are designed to meet the demanding signal integrity requirements of PCIe Gen4 and 100GbE (100GBASE-KR4) and offer the highest signal integrity (SI) in the industry. Utilizing full three-dimensional electron microscopy (3D EM) field modeling in HFSS™ to develop highly accurate SI models stabilizes areas such as return loss, dielectric loss, skin effect loss, and crosstalk in the backplane design - a significant advancement in high volume throughput computing.

Visitors to the Celestica booth will see a broad range of Atrenne's designs including their aluminum 3D-printed air transport rack (ATR) enclosure. This design was recently recognized with a Platinum 2021 Technology Innovators Award by Military & Aerospace Electronics and Intelligent Aerospace. Based on the recommendations of an independent panel of industry judges, this prestigious award recognizes companies offering substantial military, aerospace, and avionics design solutions.

AUSA attendees can also learn about Celestica's new AbelConn Electronics 110,000 square foot ITAR manufacturing facility, which opened in July , to provide rapid prototyping, volume manufacturing, and engineering support for the A&D industry. As a Celestica Center of Excellence for Licensed product manufacturing, the site also expands Celestica's capabilities around servicing and maintaining mature and legacy product lines for our Licensors.

