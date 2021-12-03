PITTSBURGH, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celeste M. Calfe is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Executive for her outstanding work in the field of Leadership Coaching and Career Management, and in recognition of her work at Calfe & Associates LLC.

With 33 years of experience in Leadership Coaching and Career Management services, including Outplacement and Training and Development, Celeste M. Calfe has been helping people achieve their dreams for over three decades. She is proud to be the Founder and President of a Woman-Owned Business, Calfe & Associates LLC, located in Pittsburgh, PA.

Ms. Calfe spent many years working in executive roles, beginning as the Senior Vice President at Performance Group Associates, and then moving to a position as the Senior Vice President of Client Services at Right Management. Ms. Calfe then became the Executive Vice President of Client Services at Bizet & Company Ltd., where she gained experience as the lead account executive and career coach for senior-level clients. In 2004, Ms. Calfe formed Calfe & Associates LLC, where she is the President and Owner.

She offers Outplacement Services, Individual Résumé Consultation sessions, Human Resources Consulting, Individual Career Consultations, and Executive Consulting. In addition to offering her services to the corporate and not-for-profit communities, she also offers Government Contracting within the career management field, offering leadership development, career transition strategies, and targeted employee development workshops. Ms. Calfe emphasizes creating custom plans, and measuring progress during each meeting to tackle obstacles and resolve any roadblocks.

She enjoys working with her clients to design services to help their former and current employees transform their careers. In addition to personally speaking with a Career Coach, Ms. Calfe manages their job search or strengthens their career persona, and clients also have access to the Career Portal and several networking sites. Ms. Calfe enjoys helping her clients achieve their goals by not only creating their résumés, cover letters, and LinkedIn profiles, but also through the personal one-on-one coaching sessions - boosting their chances of finding their dream job.

Ms. Calfe attended Carlow University in Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Clinical Sociology and Education. Ms. Calfe sits on the Carlow University Alumni Board and Whitaker House Board and has held several leadership roles within regional SHRM groups and was the only female President for ACF North America. She is a Certified Career Management Fellow, authorized Wiley Everything DiSC Partner, and has an Everything DiSC Certification.

Ms. Calfe does gratis work in her local community, helping women who are looking to return to the workforce, and graduating students to prepare their résumés. She has been awarded for her exceptional work Women of Distinction Magazine's Top 10 of 2016. She often speaks at conferences, and has written for multiple publications.

On a personal note, Ms. Calfe loves going to plays, seeing movies, reading, and attending sporting events, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. She enjoys trying new cuisine and considers herself a "foodie."

