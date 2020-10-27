Celerium Announces NIST 800-171 Webinar And Assessment Tool Ahead Of DoD's Nov. 30 Deadline

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CMMC Academy, an initiative of Celerium Inc., today announced a webinar scheduled for November 10 and an assessment tool to help defense suppliers comply with the updated NIST SP 800-171 compliance requirements from the U.S. Department of Defense ahead of the DoD's November 30, 2020, deadline.

A recent DFARS interim rule implements a DoD Assessment Methodology for NIST SP 800-171. In addition to a new scoring component, this interim rule now requires defense suppliers to conduct a basic self-assessment of its NIST SP 800-171 implementation and upload it to the Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS). A "flow-down" clause requires contractors to ensure their suppliers also complete and upload the new scoring-based assessment. The regulatory effective date for this is November 30, 2020.

A webinar on November 10, co-sponsored by Steptoe & Johnson LLP, will provide an overview of the interim DFARS rule and associated methodology, as well as provide discussions on protecting sensitive CUI data on on-prem infrastructure, in the cloud, and in Office 365. The webinar will include:

An auditing discussion and Q&A focused on how NIST 800-171 reviews and audits will be performed with John Ellis from the U.S. Department of Defense. Mr. Ellis is the Director of the Software Division at the Defense Contract Management Agency, which covers the application of cybersecurity contract requirements and policies supporting NIST 800-171 audits.

A legal panel with experts from Steptoe & Johnson LLP, including Jeff Weiss, Partner and leader of the firm's supply chain team, and Senior Counsel Fred Geldon.

Celerium is also providing a free NIST SP 800-171 assessment tool to help defense suppliers facilitate their self-assessment. This is an Excel-based tool that can be securely saved with password protection.

"Defense suppliers need to act swiftly to address this urgent DoD NIST 800-171 compliance requirement. We're excited to offer the free assessment tool to help companies conduct their self-assessments. And our webinar will help bring clarity and understanding to the updated NIST assessment methodology," said Tommy McDowell, General Manager of Celerium.

Celerium's NIST 800-171 resources are now available on its website.

About CeleriumCelerium® is focused on improving supply chain cyber defense within critical infrastructure industries, including the defense, aviation, and automotive industries. Its Cyber Defense Network (CDN) family of solutions empowers organizations to defend and protect against cyber threats via cyber threat intelligence and threat sharing tools.

Celerium also powers the next generation of information-sharing organizations, including ISAOs and ISACs. Relied on by government agencies, enterprise risk management teams, CISOs, and SOC analysts, Celerium provides cyber defense solutions to help organizations defend and protect against threats. Learn more at www.celerium.com.

