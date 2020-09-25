Celebrity Nitzia Chama Will Host Launch Event For KUL CBD Luxury Skincare At Curacao Department Stores

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KUL CBD is excited to be coming to the highly successful department stores, Curacao with their luxury CBD skincare line. They are planning multiple in-store and online special promotions and fun events (all following social distancing healthy guidelines) to allow the customers of Curacao to get to know KUL CBD and experience the products. Curacao and KUL CBD's exclusive collaboration will be giving $10,000 in KUL gift giving over the next 100 days to launch the "New Store, New Season and New Mystery Gifts!" campaign. To celebrate the reopening of Curacao's South Gate luxury department store during this Friday-Sunday, KUL CBD will be gifting a QUL Wellness products with each registered customer's in-store purchase.

Since they released earlier this year, KUL CBD has been extremely popular and has received many positive reviews from media in US Weekly , OK Weekly, to DailyMail and Bella Magazine , gushing about the power packed luxury product. Using minimal ingredients, with higher doses, the products give you the same results with less product and skincare steps required, saving time and money! The KUL CBD product line contains full-spectrum CBD (hemp extract) with probiotics along with potent antioxidants, vitamins, micro-algae, exfoliants and nourishing oils that provide instant results. They have proven themselves as the next generation of revolutionary skincare. The brand combines natural health and beauty alongside the highest quality ingredients and advanced technology. Their innovative formula has brought the brand into the spotlight, classifying them as a cosmeceutical line for its power-packed active ingredients. At KUL, the philosophy is simple: Never compromise on the creation of superior, luxury products.

Celebrity and TV Personality Nitzia Chama shared: "KUL CBD has proven to be the best luxury skincare line on the market! I am so happy to be working with them and support the brand at Curacao South Gate this Saturday and Sunday. I look forward to seeing fans and sharing my love for the KUL CBD beauty and wellness products, and also to give some of the luxury products away! I will be there sharing my amazing results and love for their luxury products. I am so excited to see my fans and giveaway products to some lucky winners! KUL CBD is changing the game in skincare and I couldn't be happier to be onboard with them!"

Nitzia Chama , the actress and producer best known for her part in American Crime, will be attending the South Gate reopening this Saturday and Sunday from 3pm-6pm and she will be participating in KUL CBD luxury product giveaways.

Now, KUL CBD is excited to be introducing their products into the Latinx community by teaming up with the West Coast-based luxury department store chain, Curacao , for a very special collaboration. Curacao is the perfect place to find KUL CBD, as the luxury store will help bring the product to a new audience of beauty and wellness followers.

Curacao's 100,000+ square foot retail stores offer a large selection of the latest electronics, fashion and home products. KUL CBD will be sold in 5 stores in Los Angeles including; Panorama, South Gate, Huntington Park, Santa Ana, and soon will be branching into the 7 stores in Nevada and Arizona. Curacao has built a unique relationship with its customers and their communities throughout the years, bringing them quality products. Per year sales of Curacao reach $350 million with over 1000 employees.

This partnership together is the first of its kind that gives direct access to Skincare and CBD Experts. KUL has certified each specialist to understand the ingredients and technology that their product has to offer, giving each customer the absolute best satisfaction of their needs and a luxury experience. These specialists are tested to understand ingredients, technology, and CBD to give the highest quality and luxury experience.

The anticipated collaboration of KUL CBD and Curacao will be the perfect match as they bring the skincare game to the next level. If you are interested in coming to enjoy an express facial, subscribe to our mailing list on our website.

Link to the press kit including images, fact sheets can be found, here.

Be sure to Connect with KULCBD and Curacao online to stay up-to-date with the latest news.

KUL Beauty Products: Glow Kit - $399 Exfoliating Cleanser - $45 Glo Face Serum - $110 Anti-Aging Moisturizer - $90 Night Repair Moisturizer - $95

QUL Wellness Products: Muscle & Joint Body Cream - $75 Citrus, Green Tea, Mint, Natural Hemp, or Vanilla Tincture - $69

ABOUT KUL CBD:KUL CBD represents the next generation of skincare, natural health and beauty by combining the highest quality ingredients with the most advanced technology. Their unique formulas have created the most innovative luxury CBD health and beauty line in the market. Unlike other skincare brands, KUL CBD is classified as a cosmeceutical line because of its power-packed active ingredients. Using minimal ingredients, with higher doses, the products give you the same results with less product and skincare steps required, saving time and money! The whole product line contains full-spectrum CBD (hemp extract) with probiotics along with potent antioxidants, vitamins, micro-algae, exfoliants and nourishing oils that provide instant results. This is the first CBD skincare brand to use a combination of CBD and probiotics topically - making it a super unique and newsworthy product on the market at the moment.

Contact:Miller PR KUL@miller-pr.com (323) 761-7220

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrity-nitzia-chama-will-host-launch-event-for-kul-cbd-luxury-skincare-at-curacao-department-stores-301138379.html

SOURCE KUL CBD