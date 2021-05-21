Celebrity Cosmetic Dentist & NewBeauty Top Doctor Victoria Veytsman, DDS Transforms Smiles From Coast To Coast

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specializing in smile makeovers, full mouth reconstruction and anti-aging dentistry with a focus on dentofacial aesthetics, general and cosmetic dentist Dr. Victoria Veytsman creates harmony and symmetry and brings beauty to the entire face through her custom process of smile design.

With practices in both Manhattan, NY and Beverly Hills, CA, she has been counted on from coast to coast as an essential glam squad member for celebrities, professional organizations and loyal patients alike since 2005. "We are a boutique practice and intentionally keep our daily volume low so we can give patients our undivided attention," Dr. Veytsman says. "Starting my practice from scratch and building these interpersonal relationships with my patients has been a dream come true for me personally. I 'm an artist at heart, and cosmetic dentistry is the perfect blend of art and science. I get to live what I love daily with my patients."

A featured makeover dentist in the media, Dr. Veytsman became a NewBeauty Top Doctor in 2015 and continues to be featured in national and international publications, and has been highlighted on countless well-known media outlets for her outstanding results and professional patient care.

Dr. Veytsman earned her Doctorate of Dental Surgery at New York University College of Dentistry as the school 's youngest graduate at age 22. While at NYU, Dr. Veytsman studied general and dentistry and performed externships in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Mount Sinai, Bellevue and Montefiore. She then went on to complete extensive fellowships in cosmetic dentistry at prestigious training programs across the country. She is state-licensed to practice dentistry in New York and California, and is certified by the Commission on Dental Competency Assessments.

Learn more about Dr. Veytsman and her general, cosmetic and restorative dental services by visiting veytsmandds.com or NewBeauty.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:As the beauty authority, NewBeauty magazine advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty 's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation 's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

For more information on NewBeauty, visit newbeauty.com .

Contact: Elizabeth Ritter, edit@newbeauty.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrity-cosmetic-dentist--newbeauty-top-doctor-victoria-veytsman-dds-transforms-smiles-from-coast-to-coast-301296617.html

SOURCE NewBeauty